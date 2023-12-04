profile
all
Gran Turismo : première image du film
Jeux Video


Car je suis sûr que vous êtes très nombreux à attendre un film qui adaptera la carrière d'un joueur pro vers la compète réelle.
N'est-ce pas ?
    posted the 04/12/2023 at 04:42 PM by shanks
    comments (4)
    cliana posted the 04/12/2023 at 04:46 PM
    Strange Thing
    gonzales posted the 04/12/2023 at 04:50 PM
    Oui
    Pas de mario pour moi, j'economise pour aller voir celui la, dans le trailer l'histoire d'amour est prometeuse + du stranger thing et du legolas
    gattsuborne posted the 04/12/2023 at 04:50 PM
    En terme de qualité, je sens qu’il sera plus proche de NFS avec Aaron paul que d’un Le mans 66 l
    ratchet posted the 04/12/2023 at 05:04 PM
    Les pubs c'est de pire en pire sur ce site bordel, je voyais même pas l'image il y avait 3 pubs dessus
