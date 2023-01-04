accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
name :
Vampire Survivors
PC
PC
editor :
N.C
Poncle
Poncle
action
action
Xbox One - Xbox Series X
Xbox One
-
Xbox Series X
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nouvelle catégorie
Ce n'est pas un poisson d'Avril / Jeu de l'année BAFTA 2022
Avant hier soir se tenait la cérémonie des BAFTA Games (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), le jeu de l'année 2022 est le titre indépendant : Vampire Survivors.
Disponible sur PC/XSX/XOne
https://www.francetvinfo.fr/culture/jeux-video/bafta-games-awards-vampire-survivors-elu-meilleur-jeu-video-aux-et-cinq-recompenses-pour-god-of-war-ragnarok_5743955.html
linkart
,
gankutsuou
posted the 04/01/2023 at 08:55 AM by nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
comments (
4
)
guiguif
posted
the 04/01/2023 at 08:56 AM
La tristesse
shockadelica
posted
the 04/01/2023 at 08:58 AM
Mérité , un des jeux les plus joués de mon coté cette année.
linkart
posted
the 04/01/2023 at 09:02 AM
Énorme ! Mérité.
lamap
posted
the 04/01/2023 at 09:54 AM
Et Cookie Clicker c'est le jeu de la décennie.
