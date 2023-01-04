profile
Vampire Survivors
name : Vampire Survivors
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Poncle
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - Xbox Series X
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
Ce n'est pas un poisson d'Avril / Jeu de l'année BAFTA 2022

Avant hier soir se tenait la cérémonie des BAFTA Games (British Academy of Film and Television Arts), le jeu de l'année 2022 est le titre indépendant : Vampire Survivors.




Disponible sur PC/XSX/XOne


https://www.francetvinfo.fr/culture/jeux-video/bafta-games-awards-vampire-survivors-elu-meilleur-jeu-video-aux-et-cinq-recompenses-pour-god-of-war-ragnarok_5743955.html
    linkart, gankutsuou
    posted the 04/01/2023 at 08:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    guiguif posted the 04/01/2023 at 08:56 AM
    La tristesse
    shockadelica posted the 04/01/2023 at 08:58 AM
    Mérité , un des jeux les plus joués de mon coté cette année.
    linkart posted the 04/01/2023 at 09:02 AM
    Énorme ! Mérité.
    lamap posted the 04/01/2023 at 09:54 AM
    Et Cookie Clicker c'est le jeu de la décennie.
