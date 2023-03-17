profile
Atlas Fallen
name : Atlas Fallen
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Focus Entertainment
developer : Deck 13
genre : action
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
guiguif
guiguif
articles : 5758
visites since opening : 8977818
guiguif > blog
Atlas Fallen: Preview video par Exserv
Premiere preview video fr du prochain jeu des createurs de The Surge par Exserv (si vous en avez d'autres, mettez en coms)

    4 Likes
    Who likes this ?
    killia, shinz0, suzukube, kuroni
    posted the 03/17/2023 at 02:35 PM by guiguif
    comments (12)
    killia posted the 03/17/2023 at 02:39 PM
    Grosse surprise, je pense me le prendre
    skuldleif posted the 03/17/2023 at 02:45 PM
    super encore un jeu a prendre cette annee en est rempli
    le contraste avec 2022 est fou
    jamrock posted the 03/17/2023 at 02:48 PM
    Ca sent bien meilleur que l'autre merde de Forspoken.
    azerty posted the 03/17/2023 at 02:51 PM
    Parfois il a des goûts de chiotte...
    shining posted the 03/17/2023 at 02:52 PM
    Ça a l'air a chier , j'aime pas du tous
    shinz0 posted the 03/17/2023 at 02:53 PM
    Ce jeu roule sur Forspoken bon après ce n'était pas dur
    guiguif posted the 03/17/2023 at 03:10 PM
    jamrock shinz0 Forspoken a ouvert la voie, on va avoir un tas de copies
    suzukube posted the 03/17/2023 at 03:21 PM
    guiguif Toi qui a joué à Forspoken, on voit quand même qu'on est sur un AA contre un AAA
    suzukube posted the 03/17/2023 at 03:22 PM
    guiguif Les animations de marche quand tu scrolles sur le côté (alors que Forspoken c'est un zéro fautes à ce niveau) ! Mais j'sais pas pkoi ForSpoken attire tant de haine en vrai :/
    ostream posted the 03/17/2023 at 03:34 PM
    suzukube Parce que le jeu est mauvais tout simplement.
    guiguif posted the 03/17/2023 at 03:35 PM
    suzukube Mais j'sais pas pkoi ForSpoken attire tant de haine en vrai :/
    Pareil, de vrais moutons.

    ostream j'en aimerait tellement plus souvent des jeux mauvais comme ça
    ostream posted the 03/17/2023 at 03:38 PM
    guiguif Ah mais même les jeux mauvais peuvent plaire.
