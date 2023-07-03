profile
Annapurna Interactive
all
Neon White prochainement annoncé sur XSX/XOne


Le jeu est disponible sur PC/PS5/PS4/Switch
ActuGaming 9/10 Gamekult 8/10 IGNFrance 8/10 Numerama 8/10

Il sera annoncé prochainement sur XSX/XOne d'après ESRB
https://www.esrb.org/ratings/38964/neon-white/

Est-ce qu'il sera dans le Gamepass ? Là est la question.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X0b-qZTF0Mc
    killia
    posted the 03/07/2023 at 06:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    killia posted the 03/07/2023 at 06:22 PM
    J’espère aussi une version boîte
    vfries posted the 03/07/2023 at 06:44 PM
    Ça sent le xgp.
    xylander posted the 03/07/2023 at 06:52 PM
    Miam...
    innelan posted the 03/07/2023 at 06:54 PM
    C'est surtout une version physique que j'attends !
    plasmide posted the 03/07/2023 at 08:13 PM
    Cool, il m’intrigue fortement celui-là.
