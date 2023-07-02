PS5 32.1 - - XSX 22.4 - - NS 123.1
Comparatif Switch vs old gen Nintendo (à Q3 2022-2023)
Nintendo
HARDWARE & SOFTWARE : DONNEES GENERALES





= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

MILLION SELLERS

Nombres de million sellers / support


Total des ventes first party


Tous les 10m+ sellers de Nintendo (tout supports confondus)



























    posted the 02/07/2023 at 09:32 PM by darkshao
    comments (2)
    tripy73 posted the 02/07/2023 at 09:55 PM
    Merci pour ton excellent travail pour regrouper toutes les ventes et les comparer avec les précédentes générations
    zmaragdus posted the 02/07/2023 at 10:06 PM
    Bravo Darkshao, c'est un excellent travail. Je te suis depuis très longtemps et ton job est toujours impeccable.
