Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
name : Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : HAL Laboratory
genre : action plates-formes
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe / Gameplay

(Date de sortie : 24 Février 2022)

Nouveautés :
3 Nouveaux pouvoirs : Sable / Festival / Méca (Donc maintenant 26 au total)
8 Nouveaux mini-jeux (Donc 10 maintenant au total, les deux déjà présents ont été modifiés)








    posted the 01/13/2023 at 02:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    i8 posted the 01/13/2023 at 03:11 PM
    Une idée de prix du jeu ? J'aurais pas dit non à un petit plateformer posé...
