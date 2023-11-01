profile
Dragon Quest : enfin du neuf !
Jeux Video


RDV le 18 janvier !

Pour un PUTAIN de RPG mobile...

Sinon, DQIII HD, hm
Bientôt 2 ans sans nouvelle pour un remake HD 2D
    posted the 01/11/2023 at 09:38 AM by shanks
    comments (11)
    wickette posted the 01/11/2023 at 09:42 AM
    Comme tous les jeux HD 2D ce sera sûrement dans un direct nintendo le reveal concret de DQ3

    Sinon DQ12 bien trop tôt
    onimusha posted the 01/11/2023 at 09:42 AM
    Enix devrai le fillet à square pour leur apprendre à faire de la hd 2d.
    yanssou posted the 01/11/2023 at 09:43 AM
    j'aurais cru des nouvelles à la jump festa mais rien.
    squall06 posted the 01/11/2023 at 09:49 AM
    M'en Bati/20
    leonsilverburg posted the 01/11/2023 at 09:50 AM
    Jeu mobile OSEF/20
    ouken posted the 01/11/2023 at 09:52 AM
    square enix au top
    giru posted the 01/11/2023 at 09:54 AM
    Non merci.
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 01/11/2023 at 10:23 AM
    Merci pour le faux espoir dans le titre.
    yukilin posted the 01/11/2023 at 10:35 AM
    potion2swag posted the 01/11/2023 at 10:42 AM
    il est sorti le jeu de cartes ?
    sonilka posted the 01/11/2023 at 10:53 AM
    Une com' une nouvelle fois rondement menée.
