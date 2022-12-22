profile
DNF Duel
name : DNF Duel
platform : PC
editor : Nexon
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[PC/Sony] DNF Duel / Mise à jour / Version Switch (Date)

C'est une mise à jour d'un article.

Le jeu de combat (de bonne critique dans l'ensemble) sortie en juin 2022 sur PC/PS5/PS4 aura droit à des mises à jour.


Grand Balance Patch / Disponible sur PC-PS5-PS4
Le jeu sortira le 20 Avril 2023sur Switch
Un Season Pass comprenant cinq personnages supplémentaires, dont le Spectre, sera lancé en 2023.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIG1gEQquKk
