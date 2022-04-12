profile
DNF Duel
3
name : DNF Duel
platform : PC
editor : Nexon
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[PC/Sony] DNF Duel / Mise à jour / Version Switch annoncé

Le jeu de combat (de bonne critique dans l'ensemble) sortie en juin 2022 sur PC/PS5/PS4 aura droit à des mises à jour.


Grand Balance Patch / Décembre 2022



Nouveau personnage : Spectre


Le jeu sortira au Printemps 2023 sur Switch
    0
    posted the 12/04/2022 at 09:25 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
