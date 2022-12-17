Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
amassous > blog
SandLand : C'est de l'animation en 3D (Trailer)


Une photo du stand a la JUMP FESTA, et le trailer ci-dessous.



    posted the 12/17/2022 at 10:17 AM by amassous
    comments (8)
    megadeth posted the 12/17/2022 at 10:25 AM
    c'est pas si moche que ça ^^
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/17/2022 at 10:31 AM
    J'aime bien le mélange.
    ouken posted the 12/17/2022 at 10:37 AM
    Marumaru !!!
    furtifdor posted the 12/17/2022 at 10:39 AM
    ça a l'air deja plus joli que les premieres images du film DBS SH donc why not!
    guiguif posted the 12/17/2022 at 10:50 AM
    amassous pourtant ici t'avais dit " Mais lets gooooo"

    Après apparemment d'autres projets sont prevus donc il y aura ptete aussi un jeu " The SAND LAND project will introduce you to the world, characters, and vehicles from SAND LAND through various collaborations and mediums."
    squall06 posted the 12/17/2022 at 11:11 AM
    C'est plutôt bien le rendu moi j'aime bien perso hâte de mettre mes mimines sur le jeu
    amassous posted the 12/17/2022 at 11:18 AM
    guiguif Si y'a un jeu sur console en plus je renvois "lets go"
    liberty posted the 12/17/2022 at 11:29 AM
    amassous Je rejoins les autres. J'aime bien. Puis en jeu ça rendrait encore mieux si y a quand même un projet JV
