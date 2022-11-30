profile
Annapurna Interactive
[Résultat] Top "3" / Jeux édités par Annapurna Interactive / Gamekyo


Voici « le top 3 » Gamekyo concernant les jeux édités par Annapurna Interactive :

4) Stray / 6 Points


3) Outer wilds / 6 Points


2) Journey / 7 Points


1) What remains of edith finch / 9 Points


Les prochains titres à partir de 2023 :
Storyteller / Thirsty Suitors / Lorelei and the Laser Eyes / COCOON / Bounty Star / Flock / Forever Ago / The Lost Wild

Merci aux 13 participants qui ont permis d'établir ce classement.

Tout les jeux édités par Annapurna Interactive avec leur point respectif
    famimax posted the 11/30/2022 at 08:19 PM
    Cé tonteu ! Il y a pas Kentucky Route Zero ! Un des meilleurs jeux de tous les temps !
    losz posted the 11/30/2022 at 08:52 PM
    Journey c'est un peu de la triche car c'est juste la version PC
