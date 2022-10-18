profile
Mario et Les Lapins Crétins : Sparks of Hope
name : Mario et Les Lapins Crétins : Sparks of Hope
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : Tactique
[Switch] Mario + Lapin "2" / Resolution et FPS


Portable 612p / Salon 900p
30FPS parfaitement stable (aucune baisse de framerate)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b20w0Pk5VAE
    posted the 10/18/2022 at 08:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    midomashakil posted the 10/18/2022 at 08:35 PM
    612 pppp??
    la prochaine console de nintendo on aura 480p c'est sur
    oyoel posted the 10/18/2022 at 08:54 PM
    Vous vous souvenez quand tout le monde disait que ça tournait sur Switch Pro ? Non, c'est encore Ubisoft qui a magouillé !
