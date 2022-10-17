profile
Persona 5 Royal
2
Likers
name : Persona 5 Royal
platform : PC
editor : Atlus
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4473
visites since opening : 6533356
nicolasgourry > blog
Persona 5 Royal / PS4 Vs Switch



(Bizarre il n'y a que du son à partir de 2'50'' !)


PS : C'est Sega qui a fait le portage sur Switch.
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    coldy, tripy73
    posted the 10/17/2022 at 07:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    jf17 posted the 10/17/2022 at 07:52 PM
    J'hésite entre la version Switch et gamepass sachant que je n'y ai jamais joué
    birmou posted the 10/17/2022 at 08:13 PM
    Vivement les ressorties de P3 et P4 en fr
    hyoga57 posted the 10/17/2022 at 09:13 PM
    jf17 La version PS4 coûte que dalle.

    https://www.amazon.fr/Persona-5-Royal-Standard-PS4/dp/B08SRMT5VN
    skk posted the 10/17/2022 at 09:31 PM
    Et le mec d'atlus sur twitter qui jurait sur sa mère que jamais il n'y aurait de trad fr ni de portage switch de P5R...
    yanssou posted the 10/17/2022 at 09:48 PM
    jf17 je te conseillerais la version console et comme hyoga57 la version ps4 coute presque rien , c'est pour moi mon meilleur jrpg je te conseil de le faire dans de bonne condition
    thor posted the 10/17/2022 at 10:30 PM
    jf17 T'hésites entre 60€ et "gratuit" ?
    shambala93 posted the 10/17/2022 at 11:03 PM
    C’est fou ce voile grisâtre sur PS4. On a l’impression que les noirs sont plus profonds sur Switch.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo