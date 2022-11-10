accueil
Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
164
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
thor
,
zboobi
,
darksephiroth
,
musicforlife
,
rosewood
,
jf17
,
hipou
,
minx
,
zabuza
,
giusnake
,
mariosan
,
cafedark49
,
svr
,
hipo
,
fullbuster
,
yoshi4ever
,
kokoro28
,
traveller
,
toad4ever
,
dx93
,
docteurdeggman
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
goldmen33
,
dedoc
,
x1x2
,
minbox
,
strifedcloud
,
kenren
,
legends
,
lordkupo
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
koopa
,
gunit15
,
teel
,
latimevic
,
akd
,
drakeramore
,
milo42
,
diablass59
,
sk0lldirlegs
,
jeanouillz
,
chronokami
,
zenimar
,
supatony
,
ootaniisensei
,
kenpokan
,
arrrghl
,
knity
,
furtifdor
,
darkvador107
,
eduardos
,
ninjah
,
spawnini
,
badaboumisback
,
hyoga57
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
kikibearentongues
,
snakeorliquid
,
linkiorra
,
darkvador
,
mickurt
,
e3payne
,
momotaros
,
asus
,
lanni
,
judello
,
eldin
,
myers
,
kisukesan
,
evilboss
,
darkyx
,
spaaz
,
chester
,
solidfisher
,
hebuspsa
,
4096x2160
,
tvirus
,
link49
,
nonack
,
linkudo
,
kenshuiin
,
arngrim
,
pyrogas
,
scalaadcaelum
,
leblogdeshacka
,
onirinku
,
infel2no
,
eldren
,
patourde
,
dantevoices
,
playbleach
,
pizza3fromage
,
lacasadenico
,
mrchocolatine
,
dragonquestparadise
,
jojoplay4
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
odv78
,
opthomas
,
natelink
,
hado78
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
donkeykong06
,
bliss02
,
soulshunt
,
kira93
,
shindo
,
lz
,
drake99
,
mugimando
,
iiii
,
gaymer40
,
neckbreaker71
,
kurosama
,
kevisiano
,
jwolf
,
supasaiyajin
,
marchand2sable
,
corrin
,
raph64
,
biboys
,
siil
,
tynokarts
,
sephiroth07
,
killia
,
torotoro59
,
niveforever
,
escobar
,
awamy02
,
salocin
,
nad45
,
liquidsnake66
,
darkxehanort94
,
smashfan
,
esets
,
axlenz
,
negan
,
gantzeur
,
finalfantasyxvuniverse
,
fran
,
tolgafury
,
anaislayu
,
kamina
,
xenofamicom
,
kwak
,
mrpopulus
,
lamaj63
,
l83
,
koriyu
,
enzo87
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
sauronsg
,
mikazaki
,
richterbelmont
,
naru
,
ravyxxs
,
gat
,
figurinedbz
,
gamerdome
,
jozen15
amassous
articles : 1363
1363
visites since opening : 3608268
3608268
amassous
> blog
Nouvelle figurine de Gohan annoncé
Je vous partage mais moi ma vitrine est complète c'est fini, j'achète plus RIEN.
Sortie prévue pour mars
Pose stylée, les cheveux dorée ça plait ou pas, moi je valide.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
kujiraldine
,
rendan
posted the 10/11/2022 at 05:12 PM by amassous
amassous
comments (6)
6
)
kujiraldine
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 05:21 PM
Quand est ce qu'ils nous sortent une version lumineuse, en mode lampe de chevet. Avec des leds, ce srait super léger à faire et ça aurait la classe
naru
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 05:36 PM
Amassous
En lisant ton commentaire sous l'image, je ne suis pas sûr que tu n'achètes plus rien
. Il doit bien y avoir encore une toute petite place pour l'accueillir.
amassous
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 05:57 PM
naru
ARRETE
kujiraldine
Je préfère éclairer une belle vitrine, la figurine qui brille ça fait trop "jouet"
mercure7
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 06:18 PM
kujiraldine
Y en a déjà des tonnes : tape "DBZ lampes" sur Google
xhander
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 06:38 PM
Elle est jolie mais j'ai du mal avec ce style de cheveux. Ca fait métallique.
amassous
posted
the 10/11/2022 at 07:00 PM
xhander
ouais un peu.
