Gohan, reveille toi et montre lui quel est ton véritable pouvoir.
amassous
164
Nouvelle figurine de Gohan annoncé


Je vous partage mais moi ma vitrine est complète c'est fini, j'achète plus RIEN.
Sortie prévue pour mars
Pose stylée, les cheveux dorée ça plait ou pas, moi je valide.
    kujiraldine posted the 10/11/2022 at 05:21 PM
    Quand est ce qu'ils nous sortent une version lumineuse, en mode lampe de chevet. Avec des leds, ce srait super léger à faire et ça aurait la classe
    naru posted the 10/11/2022 at 05:36 PM
    Amassous

    En lisant ton commentaire sous l'image, je ne suis pas sûr que tu n'achètes plus rien . Il doit bien y avoir encore une toute petite place pour l'accueillir.
    amassous posted the 10/11/2022 at 05:57 PM
    naru ARRETE
    kujiraldine Je préfère éclairer une belle vitrine, la figurine qui brille ça fait trop "jouet"
    mercure7 posted the 10/11/2022 at 06:18 PM
    kujiraldine Y en a déjà des tonnes : tape "DBZ lampes" sur Google
    xhander posted the 10/11/2022 at 06:38 PM
    Elle est jolie mais j'ai du mal avec ce style de cheveux. Ca fait métallique.
    amassous posted the 10/11/2022 at 07:00 PM
    xhander ouais un peu.
