name : Splatoon 3
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action
[Switch] Splatoon 3 / Bande-annonce de présentation




C'est une exclusivité Switch
Le jeu est disponible
JVC 17/20 Gamergen 17/20 ActuGaming 8/10 JeuxActu 15/20 PresseCitron 7/10 Millenium 70% Gamekult 7/10
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZX3UsZZjj98
    posted the 10/04/2022 at 05:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    thor posted the 10/04/2022 at 05:34 PM
    Qu’ils investissent dans les infrastructures réseaux plutôt. L’expérience sur le jeu est catastrophique.
