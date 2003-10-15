accueil
ALEXKIDD FANZINE
name :
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
platform :
PC
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
BioWare
genre :
RPG
european release date :
11/28/2003
us release date :
10/15/2003
other versions :
Xbox
official website :
http://www.lucasarts.com/products/swkotor/default.htm
alexkidd
je vous offre Star Wars KOTOR
J'offre une clé Steam pour le jeu
STAR WARS - Knights of the Old Republic
.
Premier arrivé, premier servi !
Postez un commentaire pour que je vous envoie çà par mp.
posted the 09/28/2022 at 08:22 PM by
alexkidd
comments (
7
)
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 09/28/2022 at 08:24 PM
Vraiment sympa
alexkidd
posted
the 09/28/2022 at 08:25 PM
leblogdeshacka
tu le veux ?
allanoix
posted
the 09/28/2022 at 08:25 PM
je l'ai deja, mais je salut le move!
alexkidd
posted
the 09/28/2022 at 08:27 PM
content de vous offrir un truc depuis le temps ^^
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 09/28/2022 at 08:35 PM
alexkidd
non Merci, je n'aurai pas le temps d'y jouer, mais c'est super gentil
alexkidd
posted
the 09/28/2022 at 08:37 PM
leblogdeshacka
je t'en prie
shigerumawa
posted
the 09/28/2022 at 08:46 PM
