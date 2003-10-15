profile
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
5
Likers
name : Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : BioWare
genre : RPG
european release date : 11/28/2003
us release date : 10/15/2003
other versions : Xbox
official website : http://www.lucasarts.com/products/swkotor/default.htm
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
alexkidd
179
Likes
Likers
alexkidd
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2842
visites since opening : 2973937
alexkidd > blog
all
je vous offre Star Wars KOTOR

J'offre une clé Steam pour le jeu STAR WARS - Knights of the Old Republic.
Premier arrivé, premier servi !
Postez un commentaire pour que je vous envoie çà par mp.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    leblogdeshacka
    posted the 09/28/2022 at 08:22 PM by alexkidd
    comments (7)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/28/2022 at 08:24 PM
    Vraiment sympa
    alexkidd posted the 09/28/2022 at 08:25 PM
    leblogdeshacka tu le veux ?
    allanoix posted the 09/28/2022 at 08:25 PM
    je l'ai deja, mais je salut le move!
    alexkidd posted the 09/28/2022 at 08:27 PM
    content de vous offrir un truc depuis le temps ^^
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/28/2022 at 08:35 PM
    alexkidd non Merci, je n'aurai pas le temps d'y jouer, mais c'est super gentil
    alexkidd posted the 09/28/2022 at 08:37 PM
    leblogdeshacka je t'en prie
    shigerumawa posted the 09/28/2022 at 08:46 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo