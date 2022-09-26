profile
Xuan-Yuan Sword VII
0
Likers
name : Xuan-Yuan Sword VII
platform : PC
editor : Softstar
developer : DOMO Studio
genre : action-RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4449
visites since opening : 6478482
nicolasgourry > blog
Xuan-Yuan Sword VII aussi sur Switch


L'éditeur eastasiasoft lancera le jeu développé par Softstar Entertainment et DOMO Studio, l'action RPG Xuan-Yuan Sword VII, pour une sortie en 2023 sur Switch.

Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTM-96p2hYg
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/26/2022 at 05:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    donpandemonium posted the 09/26/2022 at 06:48 PM
    Mwais. A voir ce que ça donnera sur une Switch.
    sephrius posted the 09/26/2022 at 06:51 PM
    Pour ceux qui ne l'ont pas fait, c'est une belle opportunité !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo