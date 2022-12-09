profile
The Last of Us : PART 1

name : The Last of Us : PART 1
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : PlayStation Studios
genre : action-infiltration
other versions : PC -
guiguif
guiguif
The Last of Us: Numero 1 des ventes en France cette semaine
Le Sell vient de balancer le top France de cette semain et TLOU est n°1 suivi de l'increvable Horizon Forbidden West (et des sempiternelles memes jeux Switch mais osef ).

    suzukube
    posted the 09/12/2022 at 02:00 PM by guiguif
    comments (5)
    rbz posted the 09/12/2022 at 02:10 PM
    top 5 catastrophique.
    que des jeux de low
    apejy posted the 09/12/2022 at 02:10 PM
    Mario Strikers Battle League Football dans le top 5 alors que le jeu est à chié...
    suzukube posted the 09/12/2022 at 02:30 PM
    Superbe jeu, mérité même si bashé par la commu Gamekyo.
    denton posted the 09/12/2022 at 02:34 PM
    La communauté Sony a effectivement bien boudé le jeu apparement
    xenofamicom posted the 09/12/2022 at 02:34 PM
    suzukube Ceux qui bashent les portages (que ce soit Zelda ou Last of us), c'est souvent les blaireaux qui n'achètent rien, la minorité bruyante...

    Donc bon, hein, voilà quoi
