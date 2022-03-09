profile
Hades
4
Likers
name : Hades
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Supergiant Games
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
[Sony/Microsoft] Hades : 10€ en physique

Metacritic 93% -sur PC-

Chez Cultura
PS4 / PS5 / Microsoft
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyvPST-RQUE
    coldy
    posted the 09/03/2022 at 02:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    elenaa posted the 09/03/2022 at 03:01 PM
    Quelle dinguerie ce jeu
    grundbeld posted the 09/03/2022 at 03:18 PM
    Il a vraiment du mal à se vendre ailleurs que sur Switch. Il est à des prix sacrifiés depuis des mois. Dommage parce qu'il est très sympathique ce jeu.
    aggrekuma posted the 09/03/2022 at 03:45 PM
    grundbeld la Switch est la console parfaite pour ce genre de jeu, c'est tellement agréable de l'avoir en portable. Dommage pour les autres consoles
