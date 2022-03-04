Le jeu est conçu pour jouer avec les Joy-Cons et leur gyroscope : pointez l'écran et tirez ! Seuls Joy-Cons et Pro Controller ont été testés pour être compatibles avec le jeu.

Will there be a light gun controller or a gun peripheral ?The game is designed to play with Joy-Cons and their gyro: point at the screen and shoot! Only Joy-Cons and Pro Controller were tested to be compatible with the game.Bonus:After release :– “cowboy mode” (one player can use two weapons while dual-wielding joy-cons)