The House of the Dead : Remake
name : The House of the Dead : Remake
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Forever Entertainment
genre : shooter
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] T.H.O.T.D : Remake, ça peut faire toute la différence


Will there be a light gun controller or a gun peripheral ?
The game is designed to play with Joy-Cons and their gyro: point at the screen and shoot! Only Joy-Cons and Pro Controller were tested to be compatible with the game.
Le jeu est conçu pour jouer avec les Joy-Cons et leur gyroscope : pointez l'écran et tirez ! Seuls Joy-Cons et Pro Controller ont été testés pour être compatibles avec le jeu.

Bonus:
After release :
– “cowboy mode” (one player can use two weapons while dual-wielding joy-cons)
-"mode cow-boy" (un joueur peut utiliser deux armes tout en brandissant deux joy-cons)

NintendoEverything
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBrjzCvbVkU
    posted the 04/03/2022 at 11:15 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (5)
    liberty posted the 04/03/2022 at 11:38 AM
    Y a un accessoire pour faire un pistolets pour les Joycons ?
    famimax posted the 04/03/2022 at 12:30 PM
    liberty Les mains
    liberty posted the 04/03/2022 at 12:46 PM
    famimax Non mais la pour jouer ca fait plus télécommande vers la tv, ca a l'air bizzare a jouer avec juste les Joycons
    coldy posted the 04/03/2022 at 01:49 PM
    Ces jeux me faisaient flipper enfant dans les fêtes foraines sur bornes arcades, mais forcément le côté arcade tire avec pistolet, ça donner quand même envie d’y jouer. Quand j’ai eu un Time Crisis plus tards avec un bundle pistolet, ça me paraissait dingue d’avoir ça à la maison.
    zephon posted the 04/03/2022 at 01:59 PM
    liberty [url]https://www.amazon.fr/Pistolet-Compatible-Nintendo-Poign%C3%A9es-Controller/dp/B08TCD2VFG
    [/url]

    y a plusieurs type disponible chez des constructeur tiers
