The Pathless
name : The Pathless
platform : PC
editor : Annapurna Interactive
developer : Giant Squid
genre : action
other versions : PlayStation 4 - Playstation 5
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
The Pathless aussi sur Switch ?



Le jeu sortirai aussi sur Switch d'après l'ESRB

Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4m73BSovpEc
    apollokami, davydems
    posted the 04/02/2022 at 07:10 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    djfab posted the 04/02/2022 at 07:27 AM
    Excellent jeu, une pépite !
    apollokami posted the 04/02/2022 at 08:26 AM
    J'ai adoré ce jeu et son ambiance
