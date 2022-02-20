J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
Gohan et Goten grand enfin dans le dernier film Dragon Ball SUPER


Ça fait bizarre de voir Trunks en jott
    posted the 02/20/2022 at 01:51 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    liberty posted the 02/20/2022 at 01:57 PM
    Déjà posté par opthomas ... Vieux fan Amassous !
    cliana posted the 02/20/2022 at 01:58 PM
    Old de chez old.
    terikku posted the 02/20/2022 at 02:05 PM
    on va avoir des figurines de goten période dbs avant d'en avoir période dbz
    kikoo31 posted the 02/20/2022 at 02:24 PM
    liberty pas grave Opthomas ,n'a qu'à se bastonner contre Amoussous s il est pas content
    echizen posted the 02/20/2022 at 02:26 PM
    L’article a deja ete posté. Serieusement, vous etes nombreux a jamais regarder les articles precedents avant d’en faire un nouveau?
    testament posted the 02/20/2022 at 02:27 PM
    Mouais, à voir le rôle qu'ils vont jouer dans ce film.
