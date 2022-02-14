J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
J’ai acheté quelque jeux récemment


Pour l’instant je joue que à Pokémon


Pokémon Arceus j’lai pris 40€, Mario Maker 2 a 25€, GTA 40€ et le Assassin’s Creed a 22€.

Bref bon jeux à tous
    posted the 02/14/2022 at 04:43 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    suzukube posted the 02/14/2022 at 04:59 PM
    Bien jouéééééé (sauf le GTA)
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 02/14/2022 at 05:11 PM
    Pour super Mario maker 2 j'ai retrouvé ce site qui recensait des bon niveaux Tu pourras y faire un tour, t'as des catégories pour chaque niveau selectionne (plateforme/puzzle/musical/etc) https://4ymm.warp.world/levels
    nicolasgourry posted the 02/14/2022 at 05:17 PM
    Super Mario Maker 2, comme Mario Tennis ou Mario Golf, j'aurais acheté les jeux si le "online" était gratuit.
    amassous posted the 02/14/2022 at 05:56 PM
    suzukube GTA est quand meme bien.
    onsentapedequijesuis MERCI
