J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Affiche du film Sonic 2


Bientôt un trailer pour le prochain jeu d'ailleurs
    posted the 12/08/2021 at 03:32 PM by amassous
    comments (13)
    xenofamicom posted the 12/08/2021 at 03:36 PM
    Vachement plus hypé par ça que par le prochain jeu de la Sonic Tiim

    shinz0 posted the 12/08/2021 at 03:37 PM
    Le 1er film était correct vu comment il revient de loin avec le 1er design dégueulasse de Sonic mais après c'était pas fou non plus
    pharrell posted the 12/08/2021 at 03:38 PM
    Jim Carrey a resigné du coup ?! C'est pas mal ça.

    J'ai toujours pas vu le 1, il faudrait, la qualité est correct visiblement.
    amassous posted the 12/08/2021 at 03:39 PM
    pharrell Oui visiblement il est toujours là.
    shinz0 Ca passe très bien en famille.
    liberty posted the 12/08/2021 at 03:39 PM
    pharrell le premier est vraiment sympa
    C'est de la bonne qualité comme détective Pikachu.
    giru posted the 12/08/2021 at 03:42 PM
    Curieux de voir ce que ça va donner. Le 1er était pas dingue mais sympa à regarder, surtout grâce à Jim Carrey.
    playstation2008 posted the 12/08/2021 at 03:42 PM
    Je suis bien curieux de voir ça !! Le 1 posait des bases (fragiles mais présentes). Le 2 semble traçait une route intéressante et proche de ce qu'est Sonic
    pharrell posted the 12/08/2021 at 03:43 PM
    Liberty pour le coup j'avais plutôt bien aimé Detective Pikachu (ce qui m'a grandement surpris...) donc si tu me dis qu'on est sur le même niveau, je vais peut être regarder ça ce week end ^^
    palan posted the 12/08/2021 at 03:44 PM
    Le truc qui aurais fallu c'est le même coup de gueule mais pour roi lion.
    shinz0 posted the 12/08/2021 at 03:58 PM
    amassous oui en divertissement familial
    kinectical posted the 12/08/2021 at 04:03 PM
    Bien aimer le premier avec mon fils
    liberty posted the 12/08/2021 at 04:11 PM
    pharrell super tu me donneras ton avis
    marcelpatulacci posted the 12/08/2021 at 04:54 PM
    A fortiori ça fait plaisir de voir que le 1er film a été apprécier^^

    Pourtant c'était mal partie:
    un film sur un JV= méfiance absolue
    +
    Bad buzz du 1er design.

    La si Jim Carrey revient, je dit oui directe.
