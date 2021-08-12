accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
Affiche du film Sonic 2
Bientôt un trailer pour le prochain jeu d'ailleurs
Likes
Who likes this ?
negan
,
shinz0
posted the 12/08/2021 at 03:32 PM by
amassous
comments (
13
)
xenofamicom
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 03:36 PM
Vachement plus hypé par ça que par le prochain jeu de la Sonic Tiim
shinz0
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 03:37 PM
Le 1er film était correct vu comment il revient de loin avec le 1er design dégueulasse de Sonic mais après c'était pas fou non plus
pharrell
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 03:38 PM
Jim Carrey a resigné du coup ?! C'est pas mal ça.
J'ai toujours pas vu le 1, il faudrait, la qualité est correct visiblement.
amassous
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 03:39 PM
pharrell
Oui visiblement il est toujours là.
shinz0
Ca passe très bien en famille.
liberty
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 03:39 PM
pharrell
le premier est vraiment sympa
C'est de la bonne qualité comme détective Pikachu.
giru
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 03:42 PM
Curieux de voir ce que ça va donner. Le 1er était pas dingue mais sympa à regarder, surtout grâce à Jim Carrey.
playstation2008
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 03:42 PM
Je suis bien curieux de voir ça !! Le 1 posait des bases (fragiles mais présentes). Le 2 semble traçait une route intéressante et proche de ce qu'est Sonic
pharrell
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 03:43 PM
Liberty
pour le coup j'avais plutôt bien aimé Detective Pikachu (ce qui m'a grandement surpris...) donc si tu me dis qu'on est sur le même niveau, je vais peut être regarder ça ce week end ^^
palan
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 03:44 PM
Le truc qui aurais fallu c'est le même coup de gueule mais pour roi lion.
shinz0
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 03:58 PM
amassous
oui en divertissement familial
kinectical
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 04:03 PM
Bien aimer le premier avec mon fils
liberty
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 04:11 PM
pharrell
super tu me donneras ton avis
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 12/08/2021 at 04:54 PM
A fortiori ça fait plaisir de voir que le 1er film a été apprécier^^
Pourtant c'était mal partie:
un film sur un JV= méfiance absolue
+
Bad buzz du 1er design.
La si Jim Carrey revient, je dit oui directe.
