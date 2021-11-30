Hello tous,
Je ne sais pas si vous avez vu mais Zelda est en TT et il s'agit de voter pour :
Le premier Zelda joué :
Le dernier joué :
Le meilleur :
Le pire :
La meilleure bande son :
Le plus joué :
Je me disais que ça serait pas mal de voir les avis des uns et des autres.
tags :
posted the 11/30/2021 at 09:49 AM by kevisiano
Le dernier joué : Adventure of Link
Le meilleur : Ocarina of Time
Le pire : Skyward Sword*
La meilleure bande son : Ocarina of Time
Le plus joué : Ocarina of Time
*c'est le combos wiimote/Nunchuck qui m'avait dégouter du jeu mais je lui donnerai sa chance sur Switch avec la manette
Le dernier joué : Spirit tracks
Le meilleur : Oracle of season/ages
Le pire : Spirit track
La meilleure bande son : Ocarina of time
Le plus joué : Oracle of season/ages
Le dernier joué : Breath of the wild
Le meilleur : Breath of the wild
Le pire : Adventure of link
La meilleure bande son : Ocarina of time
Le plus joué : Breath of the wild
Le dernier joué : Breath of the wild
Le meilleur : Ocarina of time
Le pire : Spirit tracks
La meilleure bande son : Ocarina of time
Le plus joué : Ocarina of time
Le dernier joué : Breath of the Wild
Le meilleur : Breath of the Wild
Le pire : Skyward Sword
La meilleure bande son : Twilight princess (peut être)
Le plus joué : Breath of the Wild
Mention spéciale : Ocarina of time littéralement a changé ma vie.
Le dernier joué : Zelda : SW
Le meilleur : Ocarina of Time
Le pire : Spirit Tracks
La meilleure bande son : Ocarina of Time ou Wind Waker
Le plus joué : Zelda : Breath of the Wild
Le dernier joué : Breath of the Wild
Le meilleur : The Wind Waker / Majora' Mask
Le pire : -
La meilleure bande son : The Wind Waker
Le plus joué : The Wind Waker
Très objectif, évidemment.
Le dernier joué : breath of the wild
Le meilleur : 2d A link to the past / 3d OOT et MM
Le pire :skyward sword
La meilleure bande son : ALTTP/OOT/MM
Le plus joué : ALTTP/OOT
Le dernier joué : Skyward Sword HD
Le meilleur : Breath of the Wild
Le pire : Ocarina of Time (bloqué dans Jabu-Jabu j'ai lâché l'affaire :-( )
La meilleure bande son : Twilight Princess
Le plus joué : Breath of the Wild
Je sais pas si je suis objectif mais voilà ce que je peux répondre par rapport aux jeux que j'ai pu essayer, faire, terminer, re-faire, re-terminer, re-faire en remake/remaster, re-terminer en remake/remaster.
Sachant que je n'ai pas encore entrepris de recommencer le combo Ocarina/Majora que je viens d’acquérir en version 3ds.
Dernier joué : breath of the Wild
Le meilleur: a link to the past
Le pire : breath of the Wild
La meilleur bande son : link's awakening (GB)
Le plus joué : a link to the past
Link's awakening et the wind waker auraient pu être les meilleurs, de peu
Le premier Zelda joué : Link's Awakening DX
Le dernier joué : Breath of the Wild
Le meilleur : Breath of the Wild
Le pire (disons plutôt le moins bon) : Link between Worlds
La meilleure bande son : Twilight Princess
Le plus joué : Breath of the Wild
Aucune place pour Ocarina dans mon classement mais il appartient au Panthéon de ces jeux qui ont marqué l'histoire du jeu vidéo à jamais de toute manière.
Le dernier joué : Twilight Princess
Le meilleur : Link's Awakening DX
Le pire : The Adventure of Link
La meilleure bande son : The Wind Waker
Le plus joué : Link's Awakening DX
Le dernier joué :breath of the wild
Le meilleur : breath of the wild
Le pire : phantom hourglass
La meilleure bande son : wind waker
Le plus joué : link's awakening (j'ai fais chaques version une fois au moins, le classique, le DX, la version eshop sur 3DS et son remake switch....sinon ça aurait été breath of the wild qui à bien 140h au compteur)
Le dernier joué : Skyward Sword HD
Le meilleur : Link to the Past
Le pire : Oracle of Age / Season
La meilleure bande son : Twilight Princess
Le plus joué : Breath of the Wild
Le dernier joué : Skyward Sword
Le meilleur : Ocarina of Time / Wind Waker
Le pire : J'aurai dit Skyward mais à peine commencé
La meilleure bande son : Ocarina of Time
Le plus joué : Ocarina
Le dernier joué : Link' Awakening (switch)
Le meilleur : Zelda 3 : a link to the past
Le pire : Skyward Sword
La meilleure bande son : Zelda 3 : a link to the past
Le plus joué : Zelda 3 : a link to the past
Le premier Zelda joué : Link's Awakening (ou pê A Link to the Past, je sais plus)
Le dernier joué : Breath of the Wild
Le meilleur : A Link to the Past
Le pire : Triforce Heroes
La meilleure bande son : Ocarina of Time
Le plus joué : Ca dépend... En nombre de parties lancées ? Ce serait Link's Awakening. En temps de jeu total ? Ce serait Breath of the Wild (normal, il est très long).
Le dernier joué : Skyward Zword
Le meilleur : Ocarina of time
Le pire : Skyward Zword
La meilleure bande son : Zelda a link to the past
Le plus joué : legend of Zelda sur nes
Premier Zelda : A Link to the Past
Dernier joué : Breath of the Wild
Le meilleur : A Link to the Past
Le pire : Skyward Sword
Meilleure Bande son : A Link to the Past / OoT + M’sM (je triche OK)
Le plus joué : A Link to the Past / M’sM (je saurais pas dire)
Dernier, zelda link awakening remake
Le meilleurs. Zelda 3
Zelda Beween 2 world
Zelda Botw
Le dernier joué : Link's awakening NSw
Le meilleur 2D : A Link to the Past SN
Le meilleur 3D : Ocarina of time N64
Le pire : Majora's Mask N64
La meilleure bande son : A Link to the Past SN
Le plus joué : Ocarina of time N64
Le dernier joué : Breath Of The Wild
Le meilleur joué : Wind Waker
Le pire joué : A Link Between Worlds / Phantom Hourglass / Spirit Tracks
La meilleure bande son : Link's Awakening (1993)
Le plus joué : Oracle Of Ages / Seasons
J'ai fait 15 jeux Zelda en comptant le remake de Link's Awakening. Pas envie de faire Skyward Sword ou The Adventure of Link.
Le dernier joué : Zelda BOTW
Le meilleur joué : Link's Awakening
Le pire joué : Spirit Tracks.
La meilleure OST : Link's Awakening
Le plus joué : Link Between worlds/Ocarina of Time 3D.
-Le dernier joué : Link’s awakening sur Switch
-Le meilleur 2D : A Link to the Past sur snes
-Le meilleur 3D : Zelda Breath of the Wild sur Switch
-Le pire : Zelda Skyward sword sur Wii
-La meilleure bande son : Zelda Twilight princesse
-Le plus joué : Zelda Ocarina of Time