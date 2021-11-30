profile
Zelda en TT
Hello tous,

Je ne sais pas si vous avez vu mais Zelda est en TT et il s'agit de voter pour :

Le premier Zelda joué :
Le dernier joué :
Le meilleur :
Le pire :
La meilleure bande son :
Le plus joué :

Je me disais que ça serait pas mal de voir les avis des uns et des autres.
    posted the 11/30/2021 at 09:49 AM by kevisiano
    comments (25)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/30/2021 at 09:53 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : Ocarina of Time
    Le dernier joué : Adventure of Link
    Le meilleur : Ocarina of Time
    Le pire : Skyward Sword*
    La meilleure bande son : Ocarina of Time
    Le plus joué : Ocarina of Time


    *c'est le combos wiimote/Nunchuck qui m'avait dégouter du jeu mais je lui donnerai sa chance sur Switch avec la manette
    khel posted the 11/30/2021 at 09:57 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : Link's Awekening
    Le dernier joué : Spirit tracks
    Le meilleur : Oracle of season/ages
    Le pire : Spirit track
    La meilleure bande son : Ocarina of time
    Le plus joué : Oracle of season/ages
    fuji posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:01 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : A link to the past
    Le dernier joué : Breath of the wild
    Le meilleur : Breath of the wild
    Le pire : Adventure of link
    La meilleure bande son : Ocarina of time
    Le plus joué : Breath of the wild
    djayce posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:05 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : Ocarina of time
    Le dernier joué : Breath of the wild
    Le meilleur : Ocarina of time
    Le pire : Spirit tracks
    La meilleure bande son : Ocarina of time
    Le plus joué : Ocarina of time
    kujiraldine posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:06 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : Zelda 1
    Le dernier joué : Breath of the Wild
    Le meilleur : Breath of the Wild
    Le pire : Skyward Sword
    La meilleure bande son : Twilight princess (peut être)
    Le plus joué : Breath of the Wild

    Mention spéciale : Ocarina of time littéralement a changé ma vie.
    link571 posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:08 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : Ocarina of Time
    Le dernier joué : Zelda : SW
    Le meilleur : Ocarina of Time
    Le pire : Spirit Tracks
    La meilleure bande son : Ocarina of Time ou Wind Waker
    Le plus joué : Zelda : Breath of the Wild
    masharu posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:15 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : The Wind Waker
    Le dernier joué : Breath of the Wild
    Le meilleur : The Wind Waker / Majora' Mask
    Le pire : -
    La meilleure bande son : The Wind Waker
    Le plus joué : The Wind Waker

    Très objectif, évidemment.
    onimusha posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:30 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : A link to the past
    Le dernier joué : breath of the wild
    Le meilleur : 2d A link to the past / 3d OOT et MM
    Le pire :skyward sword
    La meilleure bande son : ALTTP/OOT/MM
    Le plus joué : ALTTP/OOT
    samlokal posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:31 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : A Link to the Past
    Le dernier joué : Skyward Sword HD
    Le meilleur : Breath of the Wild
    Le pire : Ocarina of Time (bloqué dans Jabu-Jabu j'ai lâché l'affaire :-( )
    La meilleure bande son : Twilight Princess
    Le plus joué : Breath of the Wild

    Je sais pas si je suis objectif mais voilà ce que je peux répondre par rapport aux jeux que j'ai pu essayer, faire, terminer, re-faire, re-terminer, re-faire en remake/remaster, re-terminer en remake/remaster.
    Sachant que je n'ai pas encore entrepris de recommencer le combo Ocarina/Majora que je viens d’acquérir en version 3ds.
    richterbelmont posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:32 AM
    Le premier joué : a link to the past
    Dernier joué : breath of the Wild
    Le meilleur: a link to the past
    Le pire : breath of the Wild
    La meilleur bande son : link's awakening (GB)
    Le plus joué : a link to the past
    Link's awakening et the wind waker auraient pu être les meilleurs, de peu
    antenoot posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:35 AM
    Basé sur ceux que j'ai faits.

    Le premier Zelda joué : Link's Awakening DX
    Le dernier joué : Breath of the Wild
    Le meilleur : Breath of the Wild
    Le pire (disons plutôt le moins bon) : Link between Worlds
    La meilleure bande son : Twilight Princess
    Le plus joué : Breath of the Wild

    Aucune place pour Ocarina dans mon classement mais il appartient au Panthéon de ces jeux qui ont marqué l'histoire du jeu vidéo à jamais de toute manière.
    destati posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:35 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : A Link to the Past
    Le dernier joué : Twilight Princess
    Le meilleur : Link's Awakening DX
    Le pire : The Adventure of Link
    La meilleure bande son : The Wind Waker
    Le plus joué : Link's Awakening DX
    derno posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:37 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : link's awakening
    Le dernier joué :breath of the wild
    Le meilleur : breath of the wild
    Le pire : phantom hourglass
    La meilleure bande son : wind waker
    Le plus joué : link's awakening (j'ai fais chaques version une fois au moins, le classique, le DX, la version eshop sur 3DS et son remake switch....sinon ça aurait été breath of the wild qui à bien 140h au compteur)
    kambei312 posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:42 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : Link to the Past
    Le dernier joué : Skyward Sword HD
    Le meilleur : Link to the Past
    Le pire : Oracle of Age / Season
    La meilleure bande son : Twilight Princess
    Le plus joué : Breath of the Wild
    killia posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:45 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : Link' Awakening sur GB
    Le dernier joué : Skyward Sword
    Le meilleur : Ocarina of Time / Wind Waker
    Le pire : J'aurai dit Skyward mais à peine commencé
    La meilleure bande son : Ocarina of Time
    Le plus joué : Ocarina
    megadeth posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:54 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : Link' Awakening sur GB
    Le dernier joué : Link' Awakening (switch)
    Le meilleur : Zelda 3 : a link to the past
    Le pire : Skyward Sword
    La meilleure bande son : Zelda 3 : a link to the past
    Le plus joué : Zelda 3 : a link to the past
    randyofmana posted the 11/30/2021 at 10:55 AM
    Zelda en TT ? Elle Télé-Travaille ?

    Le premier Zelda joué : Link's Awakening (ou pê A Link to the Past, je sais plus)
    Le dernier joué : Breath of the Wild
    Le meilleur : A Link to the Past
    Le pire : Triforce Heroes
    La meilleure bande son : Ocarina of Time
    Le plus joué : Ca dépend... En nombre de parties lancées ? Ce serait Link's Awakening. En temps de jeu total ? Ce serait Breath of the Wild (normal, il est très long).
    vohmp posted the 11/30/2021 at 11:08 AM
    Le premier Zelda joué : legend of Zelda
    Le dernier joué : Skyward Zword
    Le meilleur : Ocarina of time
    Le pire : Skyward Zword
    La meilleure bande son : Zelda a link to the past
    Le plus joué : legend of Zelda sur nes
    onihanzo posted the 11/30/2021 at 11:35 AM
    En TT ? Télétravail ?

    Premier Zelda : A Link to the Past
    Dernier joué : Breath of the Wild
    Le meilleur : A Link to the Past
    Le pire : Skyward Sword
    Meilleure Bande son : A Link to the Past / OoT + M’sM (je triche OK)
    Le plus joué : A Link to the Past / M’sM (je saurais pas dire)
    flom posted the 11/30/2021 at 11:42 AM
    Premier zelda : zelda sur Nes
    Dernier, zelda link awakening remake
    Le meilleurs. Zelda 3
    Zelda Beween 2 world
    Zelda Botw
    gonzales posted the 11/30/2021 at 12:02 PM
    La boucle
    darkshao posted the 11/30/2021 at 12:02 PM
    Le premier Zelda joué : The legend of Zelda NES
    Le dernier joué : Link's awakening NSw
    Le meilleur 2D : A Link to the Past SN
    Le meilleur 3D : Ocarina of time N64
    Le pire : Majora's Mask N64
    La meilleure bande son : A Link to the Past SN
    Le plus joué : Ocarina of time N64
    sora78 posted the 11/30/2021 at 12:13 PM
    Le premier Zelda joué : Link's Awakening (1993)
    Le dernier joué : Breath Of The Wild
    Le meilleur joué : Wind Waker
    Le pire joué : A Link Between Worlds / Phantom Hourglass / Spirit Tracks
    La meilleure bande son : Link's Awakening (1993)
    Le plus joué : Oracle Of Ages / Seasons

    J'ai fait 15 jeux Zelda en comptant le remake de Link's Awakening. Pas envie de faire Skyward Sword ou The Adventure of Link.
    yukilin posted the 11/30/2021 at 12:15 PM
    Premier joué : Zelda ALTTP
    Le dernier joué : Zelda BOTW
    Le meilleur joué : Link's Awakening
    Le pire joué : Spirit Tracks.
    La meilleure OST : Link's Awakening
    Le plus joué : Link Between worlds/Ocarina of Time 3D.
    eduardos posted the 11/30/2021 at 12:17 PM
    -Le premier Zelda joue : The Legend of Zelda sur nes

    -Le dernier joué : Link’s awakening sur Switch

    -Le meilleur 2D : A Link to the Past sur snes

    -Le meilleur 3D : Zelda Breath of the Wild sur Switch

    -Le pire : Zelda Skyward sword sur Wii

    -La meilleure bande son : Zelda Twilight princesse

    -Le plus joué : Zelda Ocarina of Time
