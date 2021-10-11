profile
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy : The Definitive Edition
name : Grand Theft Auto Trilogy : The Definitive Edition
platform : PC
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Nintendo Switch
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Spécial] GTA Comparaison






    posted the 11/10/2021 at 06:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    losz posted the 11/10/2021 at 06:43 PM
    Belle différence, vivement décembre.
    ouroboros4 posted the 11/10/2021 at 06:59 PM
    Voir Tommy se noyer comme une m**** en 2021 ça me fait tellement rire
    kikoo31 posted the 11/10/2021 at 07:04 PM
    nice remaster
    suzukube posted the 11/10/2021 at 07:13 PM
    Y'a le comparatif COD Vanguard sur PS5 : https://youtu.be/4TEoYcH-OSs
    marcelpatulacci posted the 11/10/2021 at 07:19 PM
    oukilé le sang ??
