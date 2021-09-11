J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Schwarzenegger ressemble à Kame-sennin (Tortue Génial)
Il aurait mieux fait le rôle dans DB Evolution





    posted the 11/09/2021 at 10:37 AM by amassous
    comments (10)
    shinz0 posted the 11/09/2021 at 10:41 AM
    Il prépare le rôle de sa vie Dragon Ball Evolution 2
    cameron posted the 11/09/2021 at 10:52 AM
    Merde il a vieilli Dutch....
    escobar posted the 11/09/2021 at 10:52 AM
    amassous posted the 11/09/2021 at 11:05 AM
    cameron Le temps passe.
    shinz0 Yes il essaye de maîtriser le Kamehameha là.
    newtechnix posted the 11/09/2021 at 11:06 AM
    avec tous les produits bizarres qu'il a du prendre curieux qu'il soit encore en vie.
    cliana posted the 11/09/2021 at 11:20 AM
    newtechnix N'est pas le terminator qui veut.
    yukilin posted the 11/09/2021 at 11:52 AM
    Ah ouais
    yobloom posted the 11/09/2021 at 11:59 AM
    Bon choix
    pharrell posted the 11/09/2021 at 12:10 PM
    J'avoue que la ressemblance est dingue. En plus il a beaucoup d'humour, il serait top dans le rôle.
    amassous posted the 11/09/2021 at 12:16 PM
    pharrell Mais bon y’aurais que lui, y’a pas de Goku
