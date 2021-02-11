2 Novembre: Giants Uprising (PC)

2 Novembre: Tunche (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

3 Novembre: Time Loader (PS4, One, PC)

4 Novembre: Demon Turf (Xbox, Switch, PC)

4 Novembre: Just Dance 2022 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

5 Novembre: Call of Duty: Vanguard (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

9 Novembre: Football Manager 2022 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

9 Novembre: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, PC)

9 Novembre: Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

11 Novembre: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

11 Novembre: Megaton Musashi (PS4, Switch)

11 Novembre: Star Wars : Knights Of The Old Republic (Switch)

11 Novembre: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

12 Novembre: Disney Classic Games Collection (PS4, One, Switch)

12 Novembre: Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch)

16 Novembre: Marsupilami : Le Secret du sarcophage (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

16 Novembre: Grow: Song of the Evertree (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

16 Novembre: Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

16 Novembre: The Last Stand : Aftermath (PlayStation, XSX, PC)

18 Novembre: Century : Age of Ashes (PC)

19 Novembre: Battlefield 2042 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

19 Novembre: Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Version physique sur PlayStation)

19 Novembre: Pokémon Diamant Étincelant & Pokémon Perle Scintillante (Switch)

22 Novembre: Farming Simulator 22 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

23 Novembre: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (PlayStation, PC)

25 Novembre: Astérix & Obélix : Baffez-les Tous ! (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

30 Novembre: MXGP 2021 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)

Novembre: There is no Light (PS4, One, Switch, PC)

Vos attentes ? Pour moi ca sera Kena en physique et peut être les GTA que je n'ai jamais faits