2 Novembre: Giants Uprising (PC)
2 Novembre: Tunche (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
3 Novembre: Time Loader (PS4, One, PC)
4 Novembre: Demon Turf (Xbox, Switch, PC)
4 Novembre: Just Dance 2022 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
5 Novembre: Call of Duty: Vanguard (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
9 Novembre: Football Manager 2022 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
9 Novembre: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, PC)
9 Novembre: Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
11 Novembre: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
11 Novembre: Megaton Musashi (PS4, Switch)
11 Novembre: Star Wars : Knights Of The Old Republic (Switch)
11 Novembre: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
12 Novembre: Disney Classic Games Collection (PS4, One, Switch)
12 Novembre: Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch)
16 Novembre: Marsupilami : Le Secret du sarcophage (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
16 Novembre: Grow: Song of the Evertree (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
16 Novembre: Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
16 Novembre: The Last Stand : Aftermath (PlayStation, XSX, PC)
18 Novembre: Century : Age of Ashes (PC)
19 Novembre: Battlefield 2042 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
19 Novembre: Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Version physique sur PlayStation)
19 Novembre: Pokémon Diamant Étincelant & Pokémon Perle Scintillante (Switch)
22 Novembre: Farming Simulator 22 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)
23 Novembre: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (PlayStation, PC)
25 Novembre: Astérix & Obélix : Baffez-les Tous ! (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
30 Novembre: MXGP 2021 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)
Novembre: There is no Light (PS4, One, Switch, PC)
Vos attentes ? Pour moi ca sera Kena en physique et peut être les GTA que je n'ai jamais faits