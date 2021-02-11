profile
nindo64
all
Sorties JV Novembre 2021
Sorties

Liste non-exhaustive des sorties JV de Novembre 2021. Un mois de Novembre comme les autres..


2 Novembre: Giants Uprising (PC)



2 Novembre: Tunche (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



3 Novembre: Time Loader (PS4, One, PC)



4 Novembre: Demon Turf (Xbox, Switch, PC)



4 Novembre: Just Dance 2022 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



5 Novembre: Call of Duty: Vanguard (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



9 Novembre: Football Manager 2022 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



9 Novembre: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox, PC)



9 Novembre: Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



11 Novembre: Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



11 Novembre: Megaton Musashi (PS4, Switch)



11 Novembre: Star Wars : Knights Of The Old Republic (Switch)



11 Novembre: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



12 Novembre: Disney Classic Games Collection (PS4, One, Switch)



12 Novembre: Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch)



16 Novembre: Marsupilami : Le Secret du sarcophage (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



16 Novembre: Grow: Song of the Evertree (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



16 Novembre: Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



16 Novembre: The Last Stand : Aftermath (PlayStation, XSX, PC)



18 Novembre: Century : Age of Ashes (PC)



19 Novembre: Battlefield 2042 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



19 Novembre: Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Version physique sur PlayStation)



19 Novembre: Pokémon Diamant Étincelant & Pokémon Perle Scintillante (Switch)



22 Novembre: Farming Simulator 22 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)



23 Novembre: Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (PlayStation, PC)



25 Novembre: Astérix & Obélix : Baffez-les Tous ! (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



30 Novembre: MXGP 2021 (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC)



Novembre: There is no Light (PS4, One, Switch, PC)



Vos attentes ? Pour moi ca sera Kena en physique et peut être les GTA que je n'ai jamais faits
niindo64.com - https://niindo64.com/2021/11/02/sorties-novembre-2021/
    tags : sorties jv
    posted the 11/02/2021 at 12:25 PM by nindo64
    comments (4)
    hanackil posted the 11/02/2021 at 12:34 PM
    Pour ma part ce sera jurassic world evolution 2 et bf 2042 . Kena ce sera plus tard moins cher ou à Noël
    jenicris posted the 11/02/2021 at 12:38 PM
    Kena, FH5, BF2042 et peu être GTA
    elenaa posted the 11/02/2021 at 12:39 PM
    Très très très très très très hâte d'être le 19 novembre pour jouer à l'EA d'Endwalker ! Il se sera fait attendre celui-là :')
    draer posted the 11/02/2021 at 12:40 PM
    Death's Door pour moi je pense, Kena attendra la PS5.
