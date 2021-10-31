profile
Marsupilami : Le Secret du Sarcophage
name : Marsupilami : Le Secret du Sarcophage
platform : PC
editor : Microids
developer : Ocellus Studio
genre : plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Nintendo Switch
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Multi] Marsupilami / Gameplay "inédit"

(c'est la version PS4)

Date de sortie : 16 Novembre 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iupNTgKRBDI
    posted the 10/31/2021 at 08:15 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    5120x2880 posted the 10/31/2021 at 08:21 PM
    Ça ressemble pas du tout à DK.
    guiguif posted the 10/31/2021 at 08:28 PM
    Bon par contre le framerate c'est pas DK, 30fps sur PS4 meme standard ça pique
    shambala93 posted the 10/31/2021 at 09:03 PM
    La DA est vraiment.... enfin faut aimer
    oedipex posted the 10/31/2021 at 09:23 PM
    Avant d'être du DK c'est surtout du Crash !
