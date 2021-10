"U-SJ Headquarters and Pokemon Co., Ltd. are involved in the development and provision of new in-park entertainment. We are pleased to inform you that we have formed a medium- to long-term strategic alliance and that multiple development projects are underway. The two companies aim to create and provide a new dimension of theme park experience that has never been seen before by combining outstanding creative creativity and world-class entertainment technology.



"The first collaboration project of this alliance is expected to appear as a member of the park by the end of 2022, and we will continue to deliver new experiences that exceed everyone's expectations. Universal Studios Japan aims to create and disseminate Japan's world-class entertainment with ideas and creativity that continue to attract many guests, and to become the place of choice for people all over the world."

Un partenariat entre Universal Studios Japan et The Pokémon Company a été annoncé ce matin. Plusieurs projets sont en cours de conceptions, mais rien à avoir avec le Super Nintendo World. On peut facile penser à une zone exclusive aussi grande et avec plusieurs attractions. Pour une fois que Nintendo devance The Pokémon Company...