J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
profile
amassous
163
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1232
visites since opening : 3217092
amassous > blog
Takeshi Obata (Death Note) fait un dessin Star Wars


Star Wars III quel film
J'adore le dessin perso.
    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    gaeon, jenicris, nindo64, spontexes, sora78
    posted the 09/03/2021 at 05:28 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    kidicarus posted the 09/03/2021 at 05:31 PM
    Très sexy
    guiguif posted the 09/03/2021 at 05:31 PM
    il a un oeil qui part un peu en sucette je trouve mais c'est class
    fretide posted the 09/03/2021 at 05:32 PM
    Classe
    ratchet posted the 09/03/2021 at 05:34 PM
    Excellent
    balf posted the 09/03/2021 at 05:54 PM
    guiguif non il est normal son oeil
    rbz posted the 09/03/2021 at 05:55 PM
    classe.
    par contre dommage que ce soit star wars 3
    bladagun posted the 09/03/2021 at 06:17 PM
    Il est fort le batard
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo