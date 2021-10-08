profile
Forza Horizon 5: 11 minutes de gameplay en 4K


Cette beauté...ce coup de vieux que prend le 4.
Ces panoramas.

Day one.
    posted the 08/10/2021 at 06:21 PM by jenicris
    comments (11)
    escobar posted the 08/10/2021 at 06:23 PM
    J'ai hâte mais je n'ai toujours pas de Xbox series X
    skuldleif posted the 08/10/2021 at 06:24 PM
    a la sortie yaura plus rien a decouvrir
    ravyxxs posted the 08/10/2021 at 06:25 PM
    Hâte de refaire ma SUPRA 1000 chevaux incontrôlable de FH4
    suzukube posted the 08/10/2021 at 06:36 PM
    Hâte de refaire ma Mini JCW 2011 ultra contrôlable de FH4
    altendorf posted the 08/10/2021 at 06:38 PM
    skuldleif moins pire que les leaks à foison de Halo Infinite ^^
    suzukube posted the 08/10/2021 at 06:38 PM
    escobar Au pire t'achète 3 x Series S, ça te fera 12 Tflops
    fretide posted the 08/10/2021 at 06:51 PM
    "plutôt joli"
    thauvinho posted the 08/10/2021 at 06:57 PM
    Hâte de tester la version pc sur ma nouvelle tv, je vais enfin découvrir la 4k
    hanackil posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:09 PM
    Rien que pour cette bombe je me prendrais une xsx
    escobar posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:15 PM
    suzukube
    amario posted the 08/10/2021 at 07:25 PM
    Je dis qu’une chose Ouaaou effet next gen
