Flight Simulator sur Xbox Series S en vidéo!


Cette optimisation!!
    posted the 07/23/2021 at 10:19 AM by jenicris
    comments (5)
    churos45 posted the 07/23/2021 at 10:23 AM
    C'est pas le Cloud qui calcul tout ça ?
    jenicris posted the 07/23/2021 at 10:24 AM
    churos45 natif + cloud je crois
    finalyoz posted the 07/23/2021 at 10:25 AM
    Suzukube Bon je revends ma X pour reprendre ma S
    yobloom posted the 07/23/2021 at 10:34 AM
    Jolie, mais pas mal de pop-in à l'affichage
    alucardk posted the 07/23/2021 at 10:46 AM
    ça popup quand même et la résolution, c'est pas du 720p ?
