Demon Slayer Saison 2 balance un Artwork
Ufotable lache un premier artwork pour la S2 de Demon Slayer alirs "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc" qui devrait debuter en Octobre.


ajouter une source - https://adala-news.fr/2021/07/lanime-demon-slayer-kimetsu-no-yaiba-saison-2-en-visual-art/
    posted the 07/13/2021 at 01:30 PM by guiguif
    comments (10)
    yanissou posted the 07/13/2021 at 01:35 PM
    Très hâte ça annonce la couleur
    altendorf posted the 07/13/2021 at 01:35 PM
    Classe
    victornewman posted the 07/13/2021 at 01:51 PM
    super la petite sœur démon de 12 ans commence à montré ses cuisses vivement la saison 3 ...
    ratchet posted the 07/13/2021 at 01:52 PM

    Tellement hâte bordel
    guiguif posted the 07/13/2021 at 01:58 PM
    victornewman en meme temps quand tu donnes des coups de pieds dans cette tenue...
    akinen posted the 07/13/2021 at 02:02 PM
    Le design de cette oeuvre pinaisie
    darkxehanort94 posted the 07/13/2021 at 02:18 PM
    Je pense pas que la S2 adaptera un seul Arc.

    Mais je reste super impatient !
    rendan posted the 07/13/2021 at 02:21 PM
    kikoo31 posted the 07/13/2021 at 02:30 PM
    kirk posted the 07/13/2021 at 02:40 PM
    Surement avec des passages 3D dégueulassasses qui feront saigner des yeux alors que le reste de l'anime est propre.
