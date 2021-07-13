accueil
guiguif
guiguif
guiguif
Demon Slayer Saison 2 balance un Artwork
Ufotable lache un premier artwork pour la S2 de Demon Slayer alirs "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc" qui devrait debuter en Octobre.
-
https://adala-news.fr/2021/07/lanime-demon-slayer-kimetsu-no-yaiba-saison-2-en-visual-art/
posted the 07/13/2021 at 01:30 PM by guiguif
guiguif
comments (
10
)
yanissou
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 01:35 PM
Très hâte ça annonce la couleur
altendorf
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 01:35 PM
Classe
victornewman
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 01:51 PM
super la petite sœur démon de 12 ans commence à montré ses cuisses vivement la saison 3 ...
ratchet
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 01:52 PM
Tellement hâte bordel
guiguif
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 01:58 PM
victornewman
en meme temps quand tu donnes des coups de pieds dans cette tenue...
akinen
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 02:02 PM
Le design de cette oeuvre pinaisie
darkxehanort94
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 02:18 PM
Je pense pas que la S2 adaptera un seul Arc.
Mais je reste super impatient !
rendan
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 02:21 PM
kikoo31
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 02:30 PM
kirk
posted
the 07/13/2021 at 02:40 PM
Surement avec des passages 3D dégueulassasses qui feront saigner des yeux alors que le reste de l'anime est propre.
bold
citer un membre
Tellement hâte bordel
Mais je reste super impatient !