Bandai Namco Games
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Super Robot Wars 30 / Trailer


L'annonce à été faite durant le Nintendo Direct japonais, il est prévu pour 2021 au Japon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jtFF2YTaix8
    posted the 06/15/2021 at 06:45 PM by nicolasgourry
    kabuki posted the 06/15/2021 at 07:04 PM
    Pardon !!! je presume qu'il sort aussi sur ps4 et steam esperons en anglais
