La suite de Solatorobo annoncé
Ambiance plus rpg, j’adore le chara design.
Par contre que en demat…donc ça sera un ciao pour moi, tant pis pour eux.

Fuck le demat
    posted the 06/14/2021 at 09:41 AM by amassous
    comments (17)
    guiguif posted the 06/14/2021 at 09:46 AM
    nan mais gars ça fait 3 ans que le jeu est annoncé (et c'est pas une suite a Solatorobo)
    amassous posted the 06/14/2021 at 09:46 AM
    guiguif je decouvre frère.
    rbz posted the 06/14/2021 at 09:47 AM
    amassous 3 piges mec ! XD
    guiguif posted the 06/14/2021 at 09:49 AM
    amassous bah le titre est quand meme faux
    leonsilverburg posted the 06/14/2021 at 09:57 AM
    Full démat ???!!! En effet, sans moi du coup
    piratees posted the 06/14/2021 at 10:01 AM
    putain c'est quoi ce truc. rien a voir avec l'épisode DS allez ciao
    raioh posted the 06/14/2021 at 10:01 AM
    C'est plus une grotte là
    zekk posted the 06/14/2021 at 10:07 AM
    ha oui les fameux jeux annoncés il y a 3 ans et dont on a plus vu une trace ?
    keiku posted the 06/14/2021 at 10:10 AM
    par contre il me donne grave envie
    gaeon posted the 06/14/2021 at 10:13 AM
    Enfin
    zephon posted the 06/14/2021 at 10:21 AM
    guiguif bah c'est toujours dans le même univers donc c'est plus ou moins une suite comme solatorobo l'était pour tail concerto
    famimax posted the 06/14/2021 at 10:38 AM
    Et leur truc de SF Strelka Stories ca avait été annulé ?
    yukilin posted the 06/14/2021 at 10:50 AM
    Rien à voir avec Solatorobo....
    kikoo31 posted the 06/14/2021 at 10:52 AM
    en effet
    guiguif posted the 06/14/2021 at 10:55 AM
    zephon ils reprennent le rendu perso animaux mais ça n'a rien a voir niveau univers
    raioh posted the 06/14/2021 at 11:15 AM
    Guiguif : Solatorobo et Tail Concerto sont dans le même univers, c'est juste que ça se déroule à des endroits différents. Ce jeu pourrait très bien avoir lieu sur une île volante en guerre ou je sais pas quoi. Après oui, c'est pas "une suite" à proprement parlé.
    rockmanz posted the 06/14/2021 at 11:16 AM
    Dommage qu'ils en aient fait un tactics car l'univers m'attire mais le gameplay a l'air lent et chiant.
