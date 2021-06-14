accueil
J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux, j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous
La suite de Solatorobo annoncé
Ambiance plus rpg, j’adore le chara design.
Par contre que en demat…donc ça sera un ciao pour moi, tant pis pour eux.
Fuck le demat
posted the 06/14/2021 at 09:41 AM by amassous
amassous
comments (
17
)
guiguif
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 09:46 AM
nan mais gars ça fait 3 ans que le jeu est annoncé
(et c'est pas une suite a Solatorobo)
amassous
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 09:46 AM
guiguif
je decouvre frère.
rbz
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 09:47 AM
amassous
3 piges mec ! XD
guiguif
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 09:49 AM
amassous
bah le titre est quand meme faux
leonsilverburg
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 09:57 AM
Full démat ???!!! En effet, sans moi du coup
piratees
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 10:01 AM
putain c'est quoi ce truc. rien a voir avec l'épisode DS allez ciao
raioh
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 10:01 AM
C'est plus une grotte là
zekk
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 10:07 AM
ha oui les fameux jeux annoncés il y a 3 ans et dont on a plus vu une trace
?
keiku
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 10:10 AM
par contre il me donne grave envie
gaeon
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 10:13 AM
Enfin
zephon
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 10:21 AM
guiguif
bah c'est toujours dans le même univers donc c'est plus ou moins une suite comme solatorobo l'était pour tail concerto
famimax
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 10:38 AM
Et leur truc de SF Strelka Stories ca avait été annulé ?
yukilin
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 10:50 AM
Rien à voir avec Solatorobo....
kikoo31
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 10:52 AM
en effet
guiguif
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 10:55 AM
zephon
ils reprennent le rendu perso animaux mais ça n'a rien a voir niveau univers
raioh
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 11:15 AM
Guiguif
: Solatorobo et Tail Concerto sont dans le même univers, c'est juste que ça se déroule à des endroits différents. Ce jeu pourrait très bien avoir lieu sur une île volante en guerre ou je sais pas quoi. Après oui, c'est pas "une suite" à proprement parlé.
rockmanz
posted
the 06/14/2021 at 11:16 AM
Dommage qu'ils en aient fait un tactics car l'univers m'attire mais le gameplay a l'air lent et chiant.
