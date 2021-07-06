profile
Sports Story
name : Sports Story
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Sidebar Games
genre : sport
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Sports Story / Bientôt une annonce ?


Sports Story Update : Everything is coming together now. Please look forward to more updates going forward, we have much to share !
Twitter


ça sent des infos et pourquoi pas une date (durant l'E3 2021) pour l'un des jeux indés exclusif Switch, les plus attendus.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzzcgCi20Z8
    olimar59, axlenz, gareauxloups, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 06/07/2021 at 12:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    birmou posted the 06/07/2021 at 12:47 PM
    Vivement sérieux
    malroth posted the 06/07/2021 at 12:57 PM
    Prévenez moi juste si yaura la trad fr et ça sera day one
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/07/2021 at 01:35 PM
    Pourriez-vous m'en dire plus sur ce jeu Nicolasgourry Olimar59 Axlenz Gareauxloups Birmou Malroth svp ? Complètement passé à côté, je ne vois pas du tout ce que c'est !
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/07/2021 at 01:43 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr https://www.nintendo-difference.com/news/prevu-sur-nintendo-switch-en-exclusivite-sports-story-repousse-a-une-date-inconnue/
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/07/2021 at 01:45 PM
    Nicolasgourry Merci ! Ça a l'air...original.
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/07/2021 at 01:46 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr https://www.nintendo.fr/Jeux/Jeux-a-telecharger-sur-Nintendo-Switch/Sports-Story-1695262.html#Vue_d_ensemble
