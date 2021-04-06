profile
nicolasgourry > blog
[Film] OSS 117 : Alerte rouge en Afrique noir / B.A.3


Bonus : les deux premiers "teaser"


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baiHHPhdMAg
    posted the 06/04/2021 at 01:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (7)
    giru posted the 06/04/2021 at 01:30 PM
    Qu'est-ce qu'on rigole
    bladagun posted the 06/04/2021 at 01:33 PM
    Aie... Est ce que Pierre niney est une bonne chose pour OSS.... Je ne sais pas.

    Jean passe juste pour un vieux aigri dans toute la bande annonce.

    C'est la douche gelée
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/04/2021 at 01:35 PM
    Ça sent le navet...
    marcus62 posted the 06/04/2021 at 01:58 PM
    J'ai bien apprécié les deux premiers films, j'irai le voir ce troisième opus.
    Même si les bandes annonces ne m'emballe pas trop pour le moment...
    solidfisher posted the 06/04/2021 at 02:06 PM
    ça sent bien la merde, pas très étonnant avec Bedos derrière
    cloudo posted the 06/04/2021 at 02:10 PM
    Peut-être que le film sera bon mais depuis qu'on sais que Bedos supervice, tout me refroidi
    tokito posted the 06/04/2021 at 02:16 PM
    Les militants intersectionnels veulent déjà cancel le film avant même sa sortie, Bedos joue avec le feu avec cette thématique
