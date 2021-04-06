accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
127
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
jf17
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
flom
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
musm
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
ykarin
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
axlenz
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
zestarlight
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
colibrie
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
kisukesan
,
51love
,
yanissou
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3799
visites since opening :
5194106
nicolasgourry
> blog
[Film] OSS 117 : Alerte rouge en Afrique noir / B.A.3
Bonus : les deux premiers "teaser"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=baiHHPhdMAg
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/04/2021 at 01:20 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
7
)
giru
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 01:30 PM
Qu'est-ce qu'on rigole
bladagun
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 01:33 PM
Aie... Est ce que Pierre niney est une bonne chose pour OSS.... Je ne sais pas.
Jean passe juste pour un vieux aigri dans toute la bande annonce.
C'est la douche gelée
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 01:35 PM
Ça sent le navet...
marcus62
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 01:58 PM
J'ai bien apprécié les deux premiers films, j'irai le voir ce troisième opus.
Même si les bandes annonces ne m'emballe pas trop pour le moment...
solidfisher
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 02:06 PM
ça sent bien la merde, pas très étonnant avec Bedos derrière
cloudo
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 02:10 PM
Peut-être que le film sera bon mais depuis qu'on sais que Bedos supervice, tout me refroidi
tokito
posted
the 06/04/2021 at 02:16 PM
Les militants intersectionnels veulent déjà cancel le film avant même sa sortie, Bedos joue avec le feu avec cette thématique
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Jean passe juste pour un vieux aigri dans toute la bande annonce.
C'est la douche gelée
Même si les bandes annonces ne m'emballe pas trop pour le moment...