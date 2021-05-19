profile
Konami
32
Likers
name : Konami
official website : http://www.konami-europe.com
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3773
visites since opening : 5146731
nicolasgourry > blog
[PC/PS4/Switch] Super Bomberman R Online / Date


Éditeur : Konami
Genre : Battle Royale
Disponible sur Stadia
Prévu sur PC/PS4/XOne/Switch
Date de sortie : 27 Mai 2021
-plus tard sur XOne-

Gamergen 18/20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5zSq4GlZXjY
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    gareauxloups
    posted the 05/19/2021 at 02:17 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    onsentapedequijesuis posted the 05/19/2021 at 03:40 PM
    Je précise que le jeu est GRATUIT
    churos45 posted the 05/19/2021 at 05:05 PM
    Je ne connaissais pas, ça a l'air excellent
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo