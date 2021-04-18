profile
NieR Replicant Remaster
6
Likers
name : NieR Replicant Remaster
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Toylogic
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox One -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
176
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4957
visites since opening : 6824146
guiguif > blog
all
NieR Replicant: La pub live japonaise
Ptite pub live japonaise pour Nier Replicant avec un ptit clin d'oeil a Nier Automata a 0:13.
Le jeu sort cette semaine sur PS4, Xbox et PC.

ajouter une source - https://www.gematsu.com/2021/04/nier-replicant-ver-1-22474487139-shinjuku-ver-0-25-new-game-plus-japanese-tv-commercial
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    churos45
    posted the 04/18/2021 at 09:58 AM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    churos45 posted the 04/18/2021 at 10:36 AM
    Il fallait avoir l'oeil pour voir ça
    zekura posted the 04/18/2021 at 11:26 AM
    Ca donne envie d'avoir un film dans l'univers de Nier
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo