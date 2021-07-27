profile
Square Enix
78
Likers
name : Square Enix
official website : http://www.square-enix-europe.com
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3696
visites since opening : 5029516
nicolasgourry > blog
[PS4/Switch] NEO : The World Ends with You / Date de sortie




Date de sortie : 27 Juillet 2021 (PS4/Switch)
Le jeu est aussi maintenant prévu sur PC (Epic Games Store) pour l'été, mais pas de date précise pour l'instant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSVYX1FLMGQ
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/09/2021 at 07:20 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo