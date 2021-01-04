profile
R-Type Final 2
name : R-Type Final 2
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Granzella
genre : shoot'em up
other versions : PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry > blog
R-Type Final 2 / Démo disponible occident

Hier j'ai fait un article qui annonçait la démo au Japon, la démo est maintenant disponible en occident.



Prévu sur PC/PS4/XOne/XSX/Switch
Date de sortie : 29 Avril 2021 (Japon)
30 Avril 2021 (USA/Europe)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1CJdlk2N_o&t=1s
    idd
    posted the 04/01/2021 at 05:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (4)
    idd posted the 04/01/2021 at 06:09 PM
    génial je fonce !!
    chiotgamer posted the 04/01/2021 at 06:14 PM
    Il sera en boite ?
    idd posted the 04/01/2021 at 06:18 PM
    Erf je trouve pas la démo..... après le store sur ps5 est tellement mal fichu, y a pas de section démo T_T
    chiotgamer oui dans une version spéciale day1
    chiotgamer posted the 04/01/2021 at 06:20 PM
    idd Ah oui mais 50e tout de mêmes, je ne sais pas alors lol. ^^'
