Life is Strange : True Colors
3
Likers
name : Life is Strange : True Colors
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Deck Nine
genre : Narration
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Life is Strange : True Colors aussi sur Switch ?






D'après l'ESRB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6CkzwVAr0M
    posted the 04/01/2021 at 05:05 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    masharu posted the 04/01/2021 at 05:23 PM
    Rien n'est confirmé pour l'instant, donc.
