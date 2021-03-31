profile
R-Type Final 2
3
name : R-Type Final 2
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Granzella
genre : shoot'em up
other versions : PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
R-Type Final 2 / Démo disponible

(version Switch)
Démo disponible au Japon (sur PS4/Switch)

Prévu sur PC/PS4/XOne/XSX/Switch
Date de sortie : 29 Avril 2021 (Japon)
30 Avril 2021 (USA/Europe)
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    mercure7
    posted the 03/31/2021 at 06:50 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    mercure7 posted the 03/31/2021 at 07:35 PM
    HELL

    YEAH
    forte posted the 03/31/2021 at 07:44 PM
    Thanks merci !!!!!!!!!
