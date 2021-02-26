profile
Panzer Dragoon Remake
0
Likers
name : Panzer Dragoon Remake
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : Forever Entertainment
genre : shoot'em up
other versions : Nintendo Switch
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
127
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3614
visites since opening : 4916074
nicolasgourry > blog
Panzer Dragoon II Zwei Remake pour 2021
Après le remake du premier


Voici l'officialisation de Panzer Dragoon II Zwei remake.
Même éditeur (Forever Entertainment) et développeur (MegaPixel Studio).

Nous prévoyons de sortir Panzer Dragoon II Zwei : Remake cette année
Twitter


L'original de 1996
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zwdl2hKuDUM
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    shigerumawa
    posted the 02/26/2021 at 11:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    shigerumawa posted the 02/26/2021 at 11:14 PM
    #jesuiscontentmaisaussipascontent
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo