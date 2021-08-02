accueil
Hellblade 2: une nouvelle image sur l'éclairage d'une cinematique
Cinematic lighting experiment selon Ninja Theory:
https://www.resetera.com/threads/cinematic-lighting-experiment-screenshot-for-senuas-saga-hellblade-ii.375150/
https://mobile.twitter.com/NinjaTheory/status/1358811591513415680
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
acegamer45
,
kirianu
,
vincecastel
posted the 02/08/2021 at 05:39 PM by
jenicris
comments (
13
)
aros
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 05:43 PM
Ouais...
Ok...
D'accord...
coregraphx
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 05:48 PM
Le modèle de la présentation initiale de profil avec un travail d'éclairage. C'est très beau......
korou
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 05:53 PM
Pas près de sortir celui-là...
midomashakil
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 05:55 PM
ok un trailer pour 2019
2020 = rien
2021 = image
2022 = rien
rendez vous 2023 pour un petit trailer
aros
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 05:57 PM
midomashakil
C'est tellement ça
jenicris
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:05 PM
midomashakil
il a commencé son dev fin 2019 en même temps.
skuldleif
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:09 PM
si le premier jeu annoncé pour la xsx c'est 2023 pour les pro-s je commence a comprendre leur raisonnement
kuroni
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:17 PM
En espérant ne pas se taper un "Craig Le Barbare", lors de la présentation en 2023.
yukilin
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:18 PM
Je le sens moyen ce jeu. Techniquement, je pense néanmoins que ça sera surement excellent
Reste à voir le reste.
parazyt6425
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:21 PM
Par contre le trailer annoncé in engine avec Unreal engine 5 , je pense que c'était un peu survendu du coup...
Mais bon, j'ai tellement pris mon pied sur le premier!
romgamer6859
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:28 PM
skuldleif
Laisse tomber y a écrit Xbox c’est forcément un Jeu de merde
asakk
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:44 PM
Je me suis fait tellement chier sur le 1er! Walking simulator avec jump scare et 2-3 énigmes mal pensé waaw si c'est ça l'avenir du jv je reste sur old-gen alors
plasmide
posted
the 02/08/2021 at 06:47 PM
Tellement hâte.
