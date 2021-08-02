ajouter un titre
blog
Hellblade 2: une nouvelle image sur l'éclairage d'une cinematique
Cinematic lighting experiment selon Ninja Theory:



https://www.resetera.com/threads/cinematic-lighting-experiment-screenshot-for-senuas-saga-hellblade-ii.375150/

https://mobile.twitter.com/NinjaTheory/status/1358811591513415680
    posted the 02/08/2021 at 05:39 PM by jenicris
    comments (13)
    aros posted the 02/08/2021 at 05:43 PM
    Ouais...

    Ok...

    D'accord...

    coregraphx posted the 02/08/2021 at 05:48 PM
    Le modèle de la présentation initiale de profil avec un travail d'éclairage. C'est très beau......
    korou posted the 02/08/2021 at 05:53 PM
    Pas près de sortir celui-là...
    midomashakil posted the 02/08/2021 at 05:55 PM
    ok un trailer pour 2019
    2020 = rien
    2021 = image
    2022 = rien
    rendez vous 2023 pour un petit trailer
    aros posted the 02/08/2021 at 05:57 PM
    midomashakil
    C'est tellement ça
    jenicris posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:05 PM
    midomashakil il a commencé son dev fin 2019 en même temps.
    skuldleif posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:09 PM
    si le premier jeu annoncé pour la xsx c'est 2023 pour les pro-s je commence a comprendre leur raisonnement
    kuroni posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:17 PM
    En espérant ne pas se taper un "Craig Le Barbare", lors de la présentation en 2023.
    yukilin posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:18 PM
    Je le sens moyen ce jeu. Techniquement, je pense néanmoins que ça sera surement excellent
    Reste à voir le reste.
    parazyt6425 posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:21 PM
    Par contre le trailer annoncé in engine avec Unreal engine 5 , je pense que c'était un peu survendu du coup...
    Mais bon, j'ai tellement pris mon pied sur le premier!
    romgamer6859 posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:28 PM
    skuldleif
    Laisse tomber y a écrit Xbox c’est forcément un Jeu de merde
    asakk posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:44 PM
    Je me suis fait tellement chier sur le 1er! Walking simulator avec jump scare et 2-3 énigmes mal pensé waaw si c'est ça l'avenir du jv je reste sur old-gen alors
    plasmide posted the 02/08/2021 at 06:47 PM
    Tellement hâte.
