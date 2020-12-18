profile
Paprium l'arlésienne de la Megadrive est enfin arrivée
Et voila après 8 années d'errance le jeu est arrivé chez ceux l'ayant précommandé depuis tout ce temps

Ptite video de Gangeekstyle voir si l'attente en valait la peine.

    micablo, yobloom, hyunckel, orichimarugin, xevius, famimax
    posted the 12/18/2020 at 06:18 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    chiotgamer posted the 12/18/2020 at 06:27 PM
    Ce nom de MST quand même...
    kabuki posted the 12/18/2020 at 08:48 PM
    Il semble cool ce jeu
    orichimarugin posted the 12/18/2020 at 08:50 PM
    mdr la zik , purée j'aurais du le préco avec la manette arcade elle est magnifique
    famimax posted the 12/19/2020 at 12:20 AM
    P'tin Netflix pourrait en faire un film de cette histoire
