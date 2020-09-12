accueil
name :
Atelier Ryza 2 : Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Koei Tecmo
developer :
Gust
genre :
RPG
other versions :
PC
-
guiguif
Atelier Ryza 2 est un carton au Japon
Alors qu'on attend les chiffres de ventes japonais de cette semaine, Koei Tecmo nous apprend qu'Atelier Ryza 2 s'est vendu a 150 000 exemplaires depuis sa sortie le 3 Decembre.
Le jeu sortira le 23 Janvier chez nous avec une traduction française.
https://www.gematsu.com/2020/12/atelier-ryza-2-lost-legends-the-secret-fairy-shipments-and-digital-sales-top-150000
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
kujiraldine
,
gunstarred
posted the 12/09/2020 at 06:15 PM by
guiguif
comments (
9
)
kageyama
posted
the 12/09/2020 at 06:40 PM
je suis curieux de voir la répartition des ventes
gunstarred
posted
the 12/09/2020 at 06:48 PM
J'ai précommandé ma version Switch, je n'ai pas fait le 1er car en anglais, j'espère que ça ne sera pas trop gênant pour l'histoire.
sylphide
posted
the 12/09/2020 at 06:48 PM
Bizarrement sur la fiche du E-shop il n'y a marquer que Anglais ...
gunstarred
posted
the 12/09/2020 at 06:51 PM
sylphide
oui c'est pareil sur le site nintendo.fr, bizarre.
newtechnix
posted
the 12/09/2020 at 06:55 PM
150 000 en environ 1 semaine sur plusieurs formats, c'est un bon départ mais pas non plus la lune.
Surtout qu'on peut pas dire que c'est la bousculade en gros jeu pour cette fin d'année. Bien joué à koei tecmo mais bon en vérité c'est pas non plus fou fou, on verra la semaine prochaine si le jeu se maintiens.
testament
posted
the 12/09/2020 at 06:56 PM
Pas étonnant, le premier a été un succès.
gunstarred
posted
the 12/09/2020 at 06:58 PM
kujiraldine
D'après les infos que l'on a, oui sera traduit en français.
Ah bah oui de ne pas avoir envie d'apprendre l'anglais, je passe à côté de certain jeu.
arikado
posted
the 12/09/2020 at 07:03 PM
La version switch a des ruptures de stock apparemment. Mais bon faudrait savoir la répartition des stocks déjà.
gunstarred
posted
the 12/09/2020 at 07:05 PM
kujiraldine
sylphide
Juste comme ça. Prologue du jeu avec sous-titre Fr (chaine officielle)
https://youtu.be/ayQ-YChCpGY
