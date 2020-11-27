« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
Le meilleur film médiéval de tous les temps


Réalisé par Paul Verhoeven



PS : J'ai déjà posté des vidéos de ce youtubeur, je vous recommande sa chaine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaS8W3HMKY8
    posted the 11/27/2020 at 08:55 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    salerafiot posted the 11/27/2020 at 09:18 AM
    Très, très bonne chaine, merci pour le partage , même si je l'ai déjà vu.
