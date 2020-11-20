Metacritic 81% -Pour l'instant-

God is a Geek 8/10

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin combine une riziculture complexe et des combats à base de grappins pour créer une expérience vraiment mémorable.

Hardcore Gamer 8/10

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin associe parfaitement l'action de plate-forme 2D à la gestion de ferme 3D. Il y a de la profondeur dans la partie simulation agricole du jeu ainsi que dans les parties 2D plus orientées vers l'action.

GameInformer 7,5/10

Sakun a: Of Rice and Ruin à des hauts et des bas. D'un moment à l'autre, cela peut être très amusant. L'agriculture et les combats sont chacun divertissants indépendamment, mais les systèmes soutenant ces concepts centraux ne semblent pas raffinés. Les combats sont cool, mais le rythme interrompu casse l'élan. La progression à base de riz est intéressante, mais l'histoire et les personnages ne le sont pas. Tous ces compromis empêchent Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin de montrer toute sa richesse, même si vous pouvez toujours profiter des avantages de sa nouvelle combinaison d'idées.

Destructoid 7/10

Si un jeu d'action décalé avec une progression de RPG et des activités agricoles relaxantes vous semble être votre genre, faites confiance à votre instinct sur celui-ci.

Gamekult 5/10

